How to get Celta Vigo vs Malaga tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Celta Vigo take on Malaga on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo.

Málaga look to rebound on the road after registering just one victory in their previous five outings, including a 2–0 competitive defeat against Atlético Madrid. The head-to-head record heavily favors Celta Vigo, who have claimed three victories and one draw across their last five top-flight meetings with Málaga.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Celta Vigo vs Malaga, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Celta Vigo vs Malaga LaLiga kick-off?

Celta Vigo vs Malaga takes place at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo. Confirm the kick-off time for your region using the match details above.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 Sep 13, 2026 - 09:00 Abanca Balaidos

How to buy Celta Vigo vs Malaga LaLiga tickets?

Official Website

Purchase directly online via the RC Celta Official Ticket Sales Portal.

Stadium Box Office (Taquilla)

Buy tickets in person directly at the Abanca-Balaídos box office in Vigo on matchday or during the days leading up to the game, subject to availability.

Away Fan Section

If supporting Málaga CF, purchase tickets directly through Málaga's official club distribution channels, as entry to away sections is restricted exclusively to visiting supporters.

Secondary Platforms

If official tickets sell out, fans may use secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub to locate last-minute resale tickets.

How much do Celta Vigo vs Malaga LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Celta Vigo vs Málaga at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos range depending on where you buy and which area of the stadium you choose:

Official Face-Value Tickets (Club Sales Portal): Expect general admission tickets to start between €35 - €70 for standard sections behind the goals ( Gol or Marcador ends). Side stands ( Rio and Tribuna ) typically range from €60 - €130 depending on proximity to the pitch.

Secondary Market & Resale Platforms: On ticket marketplaces (such as StubHub), tickets currently start around €60 to €65 for baseline seats, with secondary prices averaging around €120 to €220 for prime central views.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality options range from €160 to €300+ per ticket, which includes central main stand seating, lounge access, and matchday food and beverage.

Celta Vigo vs Malaga LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Celta Vigo vs Malaga Form

Celta Vigo have won two and drawn three of their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Valencia in LaLiga on August 22. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Napoli and beat Sassuolo 4-1 in pre-season. Celta have scored five goals and conceded three across those five outings. The back-to-back draws in their two most recent matches are the only blemish on an otherwise unbeaten run.

Malaga's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent competitive result was the 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on August 19. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Fulham in a friendly and lost 2-1 to AD Ceuta FC. Their only win in the run came against Al-Arabi, a 4-2 victory on August 6. Malaga have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Celta Vigo vs Malaga: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 18, 2018, when the sides drew 0-0 at Abanca Balaidos in LaLiga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in LaLiga, Celta Vigo have won three times and Malaga have won once, with one match ending level. Celta's wins include a 3-1 home victory in January 2017 and a 1-0 win at Balaidos in May 2016.

Celta Vigo vs Malaga Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Celta Vigo sit 11th while Malaga are placed 19th.