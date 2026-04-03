Bruno: Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United sends shivers down my spine

Bruno Fernandes, captain of Manchester United, expressed his delight at reliving some memories with his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr star.

This came as Bruno celebrated equalling Ronaldo’s record by winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for the sixth time.

The 31-year-old midfielder equalled Cristiano’s record on Friday after winning the March award, a month in which he scored two goals and provided four assists, helping to cement the Red Devils’ third place in the table.

Ronaldo had previously won the Premier League Player of the Month award for the sixth time in April 2022, during his second spell with the club, which began with his return from Juventus the previous summer.

In an interview on Manchester United’s official website, Fernandes was asked which players he considers to be his role models, to which he replied: “Cristiano is the easiest choice for me.”

Bruno Fernandes added: “He’s Portuguese, and everyone from the post-2000 generation – I was born in 1994 – has looked up to him and followed him from that age onwards.”

The United captain continued: “He won the Ballon d’Or with the club, which is something very special. And all the fans here will never forget the day he came back against Newcastle.”

Fernandes went on to describe those moments: “It was an unforgettable day; he came back and scored two goals and it was as if he’d never left. The atmosphere in the stadium was mad that day, and it was perhaps the best I’ve ever experienced.”

He concluded: “The mere fact that Cristiano returned, the atmosphere surrounding his entrance onto the pitch and the way he was presented – all of that still gives me goosebumps to this day.”

It is worth noting that Ronaldo made his debut in his second spell with Manchester United on 11 September 2021, scoring his first two goals for the team in a 4-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle.



Read also: Better than Ronaldo... Bruno Fernandes cements his place in Manchester’s history