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UEFA Nations League A
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Koning Boudewijnstadion
team-logoFrance
Book Belgium vs France Tickets
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How to get Belgium vs France tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League A
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Belgium take on France in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Belgium host France at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Monday, September 28, before the two sides meet again in the return fixture at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis a week later. Both matches form part of a tough League A, Group A1 schedule that also includes Italy and Turkey, with the Franco-Belgian derby always carrying an extra edge given the history between the two nations.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Belgium vs France tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

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When is Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Belgium vs France takes place at the Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2
Koning Boudewijnstadion

Where to buy Belgium vs France tickets?

Tickets for the Brussels leg are first made available through the Royal Belgian Football Association's official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official French Football Federation (FFF) channels, including direct sales through the Stade de France, are the equivalent first stop for the Saint-Denis return leg.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, as well as listings for the return leg at the Stade de France.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

  • Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday
  • Limited availability – official listings for the Brussels leg show only a small fraction of tickets left, with demand building fast
  • Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday
  • Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given how quickly the Brussels leg is filling up, early booking is strongly recommended for both legs of this derby.

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How much are Belgium vs France tickets?

Official pricing for the Brussels leg is set through the Royal Belgian Football Association's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official FFF and Stade de France pricing applies for the Saint-Denis leg in the same way.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

  • Cheapest seats (Brussels): from around €50, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals at King Baudouin Stadium
  • Mid-range seats (Brussels): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point
  • Saint-Denis return leg: prices at the Stade de France are expected to track similarly given the derby profile of this fixture, with demand building as the match approaches

As with any high-demand derby fixture, prices can shift quickly, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

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Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Belgium vs France Form

Belgium head into this fixture with three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss to Spain at the World Cup quarter-finals. Prior to that, they recorded a 1-4 win over the USA and a 3-2 victory against Senegal, while a 1-5 thrashing of New Zealand was their most convincing result in the run. A goalless draw with Iran rounded out the five-match sequence. Belgium scored 11 goals and conceded eight across those games.

France's last five matches produced three wins and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 4-6 loss to England in the World Cup semi-finals. They also lost 0-2 to Spain in the third-place play-off, but earlier wins over Morocco (2-0), Paraguay (1-0) and Sweden (3-0) showed their capacity to control matches. France scored ten goals and conceded eight across the five fixtures.

BEL

BEL - Form

IRN
D0-0
NZL
W1-5
SEN
W3-2
USA
W1-4
ESP
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FRA

FRA - Form

SWE
W3-0
PAR
W0-1
MAR
W2-0
ESP
L0-2
ENG
L4-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Belgium vs France: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-2 to France, a UEFA Nations League A match played in Brussels in October 2024. Across the last five encounters, France have won four times against Belgium's one victory, with the lone Belgian win coming in a 2018 World Cup semi-final that ended 0-1 to France in the reverse fixture. France have been the dominant side in recent history between the two nations.

Head to Head

BelgiumDrawFrance
0
0
5
UEFA Nations League A
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Belgium
BEL
1
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France
FRA
2
FT
UEFA Nations League A
France badge
France
FRA
2
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
0
FT
European Championship
France badge
France
FRA
1
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
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Belgium
BEL
2
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France
FRA
3
FT
World Cup
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France
FRA
1
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Belgium
BEL
0
FT
3Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Belgium vs France Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, Belgium currently sit first while France are second.

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
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2
FranceFranceFRA
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3
ItalyItalyITA
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4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
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Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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