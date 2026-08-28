How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Athletic Bilbao take on Deportivo Alaves on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at San Mames in Bilbao.

In their most recent competitive head-to-head meeting in May 2026, Athletic Bilbao secured a 4–2 victory away at Deportivo Alavés. Both Basque clubs enter the match looking to establish momentum early in the 2026–27 LaLiga season campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves takes place at San Mames in Bilbao. Official kick-off time and broadcast confirmation are not yet available for this LaLiga fixture.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 Sep 20, 2026 - 09:00 San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Athletic Bilbao vs. Deportivo Alavés match through several standard channels:

Official Club Ticketing

Athletic Bilbao Official Portal: Since the match is hosted at San Mamés in Bilbao, the primary source for general admission and VIP tickets is Athletic Club's official online ticket portal. Tickets generally open to the public 2 to 3 weeks before the match day.

San Mamés Ticket Office: Physical tickets can be bought directly at the stadium box office at San Mamés, which usually opens the day before and on the day of the match (subject to seat availability).

Away Fan Section

Deportivo Alavés Official Channels: If you are supporting Alavés and want to sit in the designated away fans section, tickets are distributed directly through Deportivo Alavés to their official club members and subscribers.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

If official general admission tickets sell out through club channels, ticket resale platforms such as StubHub also list reseller tickets for LaLiga fixtures.

How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets cost?

For the Athletic Bilbao vs. Deportivo Alavés LaLiga match at San Mamés, standard ticket prices typically range from €30 to €150+ per ticket through official and general sales, depending on category and seat selection.

Standard General Admission (Official Release): Range from €35 to €80 for upper ring, goal end, or side stand seats during regular league fixtures.

Premium & Lower Tier Seating: Range from €85 to €150 for lower main stand or central side seating with high visibility.

VIP & Hospitality Tickets: Range from €180 to €350+ , providing premium seats, access to lounges, and pre-match catering.

Secondary Market / Resale Platforms: On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, depending on demand and availability leading up to matchday, resale ticket prices typically start around €68 to €79 for entry-level seats and can average around €120 to €140+ for higher-tier seating.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Form

Athletic Bilbao have won just one of their last five matches, with that sole victory coming in a pre-season friendly against Burgos CF, which they won 3-0. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 home defeat to Sevilla in their LaLiga opener on August 22. They also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly competition, and were beaten 3-1 by Marseille earlier in pre-season. Across those five matches, Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight.

Deportivo Alaves arrive in considerably better shape, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent competitive result was a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on August 20, which followed a 3-0 LaLiga win over Getafe on the opening weekend of the season. Alaves also recorded victories of 3-0 over Castellon and 1-0 away at Girona in pre-season. They have scored eight goals and conceded two across the five-match run, keeping clean sheets in two of those games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 2, 2026, when Athletic Bilbao won 4-2 away at Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga. Before that, Alaves claimed a 1-0 victory at San Mames in the reverse fixture in September 2025. Across the last five meetings on record, results have been split, with both clubs claiming wins in LaLiga and a pre-season friendly also featuring in the dataset.