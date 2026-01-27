With the 2025-26 Premier League campaign in full swing, you can start planning visits to the Emirates Stadium to see the Arsenal squad play live.

Across their time in the top flight, Arsenal have amassed three Premier League titles, all under the guidance of the legendary Arsene Wenger, and have been involved in some of modern football’s greatest matches.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see the Gunners go up against the big players to get their hands on the Premier League trophy? GOAL has all the information on how to get tickets for your chance to see all your favourite players, live in the flesh.

What are Arsenal's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season?

The 2025-26 Premier League has begun, and with the slate clean for the upcoming season, there are plenty of opportunities to get yourself down to the Emirates Stadium to catch the Gunners live in action.

Date & Time Fixture Stadium Tournament Tickets Wed 28 Jan, 20:00 Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty Emirates Stadium, London UEFA Champions League Tickets Sat 31 Jan, 15:00 Leeds United vs Arsenal Elland Road, Leeds Premier League Tickets Tue 3 Feb, 20:00 Arsenal vs Chelsea Emirates Stadium, London EFL Cup Tickets Sat 7 Feb, 15:00 Arsenal vs Sunderland Emirates Stadium, London Premier League Tickets Wed 11 Feb, 20:00 Brentford vs Arsenal Brentford Community Stadium Premier League Tickets Sat 14 Feb, 15:00 Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic Emirates Stadium, London FA Cup Tickets Sat 21 Feb, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 15:00 Arsenal vs Chelsea Emirates Stadium, London Premier League Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 20:00 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Falmer Stadium Premier League Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 15:00 Arsenal vs Everton Emirates Stadium, London Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Molineux Stadium Premier League Tickets Sat 11 Apr, 14:00 Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Emirates Stadium, London Premier League Tickets Sat 18 Apr, 15:00 Manchester City vs Arsenal Etihad Stadium Premier League Tickets Sat 25 Apr, 15:00 Arsenal vs Newcastle United Emirates Stadium, London Premier League Tickets Sat 2 May, 15:00 Arsenal vs Fulham Emirates Stadium, London Premier League Tickets Sat 9 May, 15:00 West Ham United vs Arsenal London Stadium Premier League Tickets Sun 17 May, 15:00 Arsenal vs Burnley Emirates Stadium, London Premier League Tickets Sun 24 May, 16:00 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Selhurst Park Premier League Tickets

How to buy Arsenal Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Arsenal games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

The main ways to secure a ticket to see Arsenal play are:

Official Tickets via Arsenal: Arsenal sells Premier League match tickets directly through their official website. Access depends on your membership level: Red, Silver, and Gold Members get priority for ticket releases. These are always the most secure and reliable way to buy.

Arsenal sells Premier League match tickets directly through their official website. Access depends on your membership level: Red, Silver, and Gold Members get priority for ticket releases. These are always the most secure and reliable way to buy. Ticket Ballot System: For high-demand games (like Tottenham, Manchester United, or Chelsea), Arsenal operates a ticket ballot for Red Members. You enter the ballot and, if successful, you’ll be offered the chance to purchase tickets at face value. This ensures fairness when demand outweighs supply.

For high-demand games (like Tottenham, Manchester United, or Chelsea), Arsenal operates a ticket ballot for Red Members. You enter the ballot and, if successful, you’ll be offered the chance to purchase tickets at face value. This ensures fairness when demand outweighs supply. Secondary retailers: Platforms like StubHub offer last-minute tickets to matches you may not be able to access, starting from as low as £90.

How much are Arsenal Premier League tickets?

For fans hoping to catch Arsenal in Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium, the price of a ticket can vary significantly depending on the purchasing method, the opponent, and the seat location.

The easiest way to purchase a Premier League ticket is to go through the official Arsenal club ticket portal. However, these are almost exclusively available to official Arsenal members and are very rare. The club operates a tiered pricing system based on the opposition, categorised as A, B, and C, with Category A matches being the most expensive.

The average prices for official adult tickets, when purchased through the members' ballot or the club's official Ticket Exchange, generally fall within the following ranges:

Category C Matches (Lower demand opponents): £35 - £55

£35 - £55 Category B Matches (Mid-tier opponents): £45 - £75

£45 - £75 Category A Matches (Top-tier opponents, e.g., Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur): £65 - £120+

It's important to note that tickets sold on the Arsenal Ticket Exchange, the club's official resale platform for members, are always sold at face value. This means a season ticket holder or a member who can no longer attend a match can sell their ticket to another member for the original price they paid.

The secondary market is a common alternative to secure Arsenal tickets. Prices on these platforms, like StubHub, are dictated by demand and can fluctuate significantly in the lead-up to a match. You can look at tickets starting from £90 on these resale sites.

How to buy Arsenal season tickets?

An Arsenal season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at the Emirates Stadium during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

Do note, however, that season tickets are not available to prospective new buyers at this given moment. Those who wish to obtain one must sign up for the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed as and when availability arises for purchases. You can also check out the latest season ticket prices on the Arsenal website.