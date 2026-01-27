Goal.com
Renuka Odedra

How to buy Arsenal 2026 tickets: Prices, premium packages & season ticket information

Here's how you can watch the Gunners live in action for the Premier League 2025/26 season

With the 2025-26 Premier League campaign in full swing, you can start planning visits to the Emirates Stadium to see the Arsenal squad play live.

Across their time in the top flight, Arsenal have amassed three Premier League titles, all under the guidance of the legendary Arsene Wenger, and have been involved in some of modern football’s greatest matches.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see the Gunners go up against the big players to get their hands on the Premier League trophy? GOAL has all the information on how to get tickets for your chance to see all your favourite players, live in the flesh.

What are Arsenal's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season?

The 2025-26 Premier League has begun, and with the slate clean for the upcoming season, there are plenty of opportunities to get yourself down to the Emirates Stadium to catch the Gunners live in action. 

Date & TimeFixtureStadiumTournamentTickets
Wed 28 Jan, 20:00Arsenal vs Kairat AlmatyEmirates Stadium, LondonUEFA Champions LeagueTickets
Sat 31 Jan, 15:00Leeds United vs ArsenalElland Road, LeedsPremier LeagueTickets
Tue 3 Feb, 20:00Arsenal vs ChelseaEmirates Stadium, LondonEFL CupTickets
Sat 7 Feb, 15:00Arsenal vs SunderlandEmirates Stadium, LondonPremier LeagueTickets
Wed 11 Feb, 20:00Brentford vs ArsenalBrentford Community StadiumPremier LeagueTickets
Sat 14 Feb, 15:00Arsenal vs Wigan AthleticEmirates Stadium, LondonFA CupTickets
Sat 21 Feb, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs ArsenalTottenham Hotspur StadiumPremier LeagueTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 15:00Arsenal vs ChelseaEmirates Stadium, LondonPremier LeagueTickets
Wed 4 Mar, 20:00Brighton & Hove Albion vs ArsenalFalmer StadiumPremier LeagueTickets
Sat 14 Mar, 15:00Arsenal vs EvertonEmirates Stadium, LondonPremier LeagueTickets
Sat 21 Mar, 15:00Wolverhampton Wanderers vs ArsenalMolineux StadiumPremier LeagueTickets
Sat 11 Apr, 14:00Arsenal vs AFC BournemouthEmirates Stadium, LondonPremier LeagueTickets
Sat 18 Apr, 15:00Manchester City vs ArsenalEtihad StadiumPremier LeagueTickets
Sat 25 Apr, 15:00Arsenal vs Newcastle UnitedEmirates Stadium, LondonPremier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 May, 15:00Arsenal vs FulhamEmirates Stadium, LondonPremier LeagueTickets
Sat 9 May, 15:00West Ham United vs ArsenalLondon StadiumPremier LeagueTickets
Sun 17 May, 15:00Arsenal vs BurnleyEmirates Stadium, LondonPremier LeagueTickets
Sun 24 May, 16:00Crystal Palace vs ArsenalSelhurst ParkPremier LeagueTickets

How to buy Arsenal Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Arsenal games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

The main ways to secure a ticket to see Arsenal play are:

  • Official Tickets via Arsenal: Arsenal sells Premier League match tickets directly through their official website. Access depends on your membership level: Red, Silver, and Gold Members get priority for ticket releases. These are always the most secure and reliable way to buy.
  • Ticket Ballot System: For high-demand games (like Tottenham, Manchester United, or Chelsea), Arsenal operates a ticket ballot for Red Members. You enter the ballot and, if successful, you’ll be offered the chance to purchase tickets at face value. This ensures fairness when demand outweighs supply.
  • Secondary retailers: Platforms like StubHub offer last-minute tickets to matches you may not be able to access, starting from as low as £90.

How much are Arsenal Premier League tickets?

For fans hoping to catch Arsenal in Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium, the price of a ticket can vary significantly depending on the purchasing method, the opponent, and the seat location. 

The easiest way to purchase a Premier League ticket is to go through the official Arsenal club ticket portal. However, these are almost exclusively available to official Arsenal members and are very rare. The club operates a tiered pricing system based on the opposition, categorised as A, B, and C, with Category A matches being the most expensive.

The average prices for official adult tickets, when purchased through the members' ballot or the club's official Ticket Exchange, generally fall within the following ranges:

  • Category C Matches (Lower demand opponents): £35 - £55
  • Category B Matches (Mid-tier opponents): £45 - £75
  • Category A Matches (Top-tier opponents, e.g., Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur): £65 - £120+

It's important to note that tickets sold on the Arsenal Ticket Exchange, the club's official resale platform for members, are always sold at face value. This means a season ticket holder or a member who can no longer attend a match can sell their ticket to another member for the original price they paid.

The secondary market is a common alternative to secure Arsenal tickets. Prices on these platforms, like StubHub, are dictated by demand and can fluctuate significantly in the lead-up to a match. You can look at tickets starting from £90 on these resale sites.

How to buy Arsenal season tickets?

An Arsenal season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at the Emirates Stadium during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

Do note, however, that season tickets are not available to prospective new buyers at this given moment. Those who wish to obtain one must sign up for the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed as and when availability arises for purchases. You can also check out the latest season ticket prices on the Arsenal website.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase an official ticket through the club to see Arsenal play at the Emirates Stadium, you must be a member of the club.

There are several levels of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased. You can register your interest now for the 2025-26 season.


 

 

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Arsenal's 2025-26 Premier League campaign, as they are renewed and sold at the end of the last season.

You can, however, sign up for the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

The best way to travel to the Emirates Stadium is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the London Underground offering easy access to the ground.

For fans headed to the north of the venue, Arsenal on the Piccadilly Line is the closest and is accessed via the Ken Friar bridge, while Highbury and Islington on the Victoria Line is for fans arriving at the south side.

Holloway Road is closer to the stadium, but is strictly entry-only ahead of matches and exit-only afterwards in order to assist with crowd control.

The best way to buy cheap Arsenal tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly sections of the Emirates Stadium.

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Arsenal tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions. Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

You can also look to secondary retailers like SeatPick, for last-minute fan-to-fan resale.

