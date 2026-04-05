Al-Sarami: Ronaldo turned down a fabulous offer to join Al-Nassr

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Saudi club Al-Nassr, has turned down a fabulous offer to play in the Russian Premier League.

Media personality Saud Al-Sarami, former official spokesperson for Al-Nassr, told Al-Arabiya Radio: “Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr money to help the Saudi club secure its Asian licence.”

He added: “Ronaldo is loyal and honourable, as he turned down a $1.4 billion offer from David Beckham, president of Inter Miami, to play professionally in the American league.”

He continued: “But Ronaldo replied to Beckham, saying, ‘I’ve signed with Al-Nassr’.”

He continued: “Donald Trump, the President of the United States, also asked Ronaldo to play in the American league, but the Portuguese star insisted on staying in the Saudi league.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is under contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027.

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