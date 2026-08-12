Al-Ahli host newly promoted Abha at King Abdullah Sports City in a fixture that pits the back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite holders against a club making an instant return to the top flight. Al-Ahli enter the new season under Marino Pusic, appointed this summer after Matthias Jaissle's surprise departure to become Newcastle United's head coach, while Abha arrive in Jeddah having won the First Division title to bounce straight back after a two-season absence from the Pro League.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Abha Club tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Ahli vs Abha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2 Aug 22, 2026 - 14:00 King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ahli vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Abha Club with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and Al-Ahli's own dedicated ticketing app, WeBook, though these are usually released only 7 to 10 days before kickoff and can move quickly for a club with one of the highest average attendances in the league. Booking early through Ticombo is a sensible way to guarantee your seat rather than risk missing out closer to matchday.

How much do Al Ahli vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Al-Ahli ticket prices vary depending on seating category and demand, though there are options to suit a range of budgets for this fixture.

General admission tickets typically range from SAR 30 to SAR 90.

Gold and Silver category seating, offering premium sideline views, generally costs between SAR 250 and SAR 600.

VIP and VVIP hospitality, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most fixtures involving one of Saudi football's traditional big clubs, prices can rise closer to matchday, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price.

Al Ahli vs Abha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Abha Form

Al Ahli vs Abha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Ahli vs Abha Standings



