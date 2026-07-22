After his injury at the World Cup.. Arsenal take a decisive decision regarding Saliba

Arsenal have made a decision on French defender William Saliba, who picked up an injury in the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup against Spain.

Saliba lasted only around 30 minutes of the 2-0 defeat before a back injury forced him off, deepening concerns over his fitness ahead of the new season.

Reports suggest Arsenal fear their defender could face a spell on the sidelines of between four and five months.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" revealed on Wednesday that the English club have reached an agreement with the defender over how to treat the problem.

Arsenal, in agreement with the France defender, have decided to opt for conservative treatment rather than surgery.

The 25-year-old centre-back now faces a long period of treatment and rest to ease the chronic back pain he is suffering from.

How long he stays out depends on the progress of his recovery, but the absence is expected to run for several months. It's a heavy blow to both Arsenal and the French national team.