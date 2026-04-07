2026... The Polišić crisis awaits a resolution

After a brilliant start to the season, Milan and US international star Christian Pulisic has been suffering from a prolonged goal drought.

The 27-year-old made a strong start to the season at club level, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 11 Serie A matches.

However, in his next 13 Serie A matches, all of which were played in 2026, Pulisic has provided just one assist and has yet to score a single goal since the start of the year, according to the website Football Italia.

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The American star has not been at full fitness since the start of the year, having played a full 90 minutes on just three occasions and coming on as a substitute in five matches.

Last February, Pulisic missed a single Serie A match against Bologna due to bursitis, and since then he has not been at his usual level.

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During the recent international break in March, he featured in two matches for the US national team, but once again failed to score in the defeats against Belgium and Portugal.

Last night, he came on as a substitute for Milan for the final 15 minutes of their 1-0 away defeat to Napoli.

This defeat, Milan’s fourth in Serie A this season, leaves the Rossoneri third in the table, nine points behind leaders Inter.