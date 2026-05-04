Reports indicate that president Florentino Pérez wanted Zinédine Zidane to replace Xabi Alonso, whose departure was already planned. However, Zidane had already committed to succeed Didier Deschamps as France coach after the following summer's World Cup, so a return to Real Madrid was impossible.

After Alonso's January dismissal, Alvaro Arbeloa stepped in, yet results have improved only marginally. In La Liga, Madrid now trail bitter rivals Barcelona by a seemingly unassailable twelve points and could surrender the title outright in Saturday's Clásico.

Their Champions League campaign also faltered, ending in the quarter-finals after two narrow losses to Bayern Munich. A second successive trophy-less season now looms, leaving Arbeloa's position precarious and another coaching change likely.