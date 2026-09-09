ZUMA Press Wire
'I would vote for him 100 times!' - Zinedine Zidane makes definitive GOAT claim as he backs Lionel Messi for 2026 Ballon d’Or
Argentine icon earns nomination
Messi secured his place on the 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist following a remarkable 2025-26 campaign for both club and country. The 39-year-old forward racked up 45 goals and 30 assists in 49 appearances to fire Inter Miami to the MLS title before netting eight goals to guide Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final. That sustained brilliance underlines how the talismanic captain's influence remains unmatched on the world stage.
- ZUMA Press Wire
French legend praises longevity
Zidane believes the wider football public often overlooks the sheer difficulty of maintaining elite performance levels in the twilight of a professional career. Offering an unreserved defence of the superstar's credentials for the game's top individual honour, the former Madrid head coach said, as quoted by Marca: "I would vote for Messi 100 times. I think people really don't understand how incredible it is to still be among the best players in the world at 39 years old."
Zidane settles historic debate
Messi's commanding year-long output is widely viewed as carrying far greater weight than that of his fellow nominees. Backing the Argentina icon to collect another golden ball while firmly closing the book on the debate surrounding football's greatest of all time, Zidane added: "I wouldn't be surprised if Messi won the award. If anyone still has doubts about the GOAT debate, honestly, that person does not belong in football society."
- getty
Ballon gala awaits winner
The winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be officially unveiled during a glittering ceremony in London on October 26. The prestigious 70th edition represents a historic milestone as the gala is staged outside Paris for the first time. The football world now waits to see if Messi's decisive heroics on the global and domestic fronts will carry him back onto the podium.
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