"You're really clever, aren't you?" BVB's assist king snaps at transfer-rumour questions

When Ryerson—who has provided 18 assists in all competitive matches this season and, with 15 assists in the Bundesliga, has been surpassed only by Bayern stars Michael Olise and Luis Diaz—was asked about the rumours surrounding him last weekend, he told a reporter: "You're really clever. You know more than I do. I've got a two-year contract here, so I'm not giving it another thought."

Dortmund's sporting director had already brushed aside the rumours, calling them "complete nonsense" a few weeks earlier.