'You're not Neymar!' - Vinicius Junior sent brutal Brazil No.10 shirt warning

Speaking to ESPN Brasil on the programme Resenha da Rodada, former Brazil defender Fabio Luciano argued that the Selecaomust stop treating Vinicius as a direct successor to Neymar's playmaking role to allow him to rediscover his best form. Luciano believes the current tactical setup often leaves the winger isolated and overburdened compared to the support system he enjoys in Madrid.

Luciano stated: "I think the national team can't get him into the situations he has at Real Madrid for one-on-one situations. Brazil moves the ball around like anyone else could, but when the ball gets to Vini, there are a lot of people marking him. That's the tactical issue. The other thing is that, unfortunately, when Neymar isn't there, he thinks he has to be Neymar. I think that's a lot of responsibility on him, he needs to take that weight off his shoulders, the national team needs to take that weight off his shoulders, tell him 'you're not Neymar', 'you're not going to solve this alone', 'we're going to help you'."