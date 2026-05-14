Xabi Alonso demands guarantees from Chelsea before taking head coach role as ex-Liverpool star learns lesson from early Real Madrid dismissal

Alonso is currently the frontrunner to take over the managerial reins at Chelsea, yet the 44-year-old is understandably wary. Having been dismissed by Real Madrid just seven months into a three-year contract back in January, the tactical mastermind is determined not to repeat the same mistakes in London. The Times reports he is seeking specific assurances regarding the project and his editorial control before putting pen to paper.

Despite the lack of Champions League football on the horizon for the Blues next season, Alonso has been receptive to initial talks. His reputation remains sky-high in the coaching world following his historic, unbeaten Bundesliga title win with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024. However, after his relationship with key figures at the Bernabeu soured, he is now prioritising a stable environment where he can implement his long-term vision without the threat of a premature trigger-pull.