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Wrexham facing 'lawful' questions over £3.8m grant from UK government
Audit raises legality concerns
Wrexham's high-profile ascent under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac has hit a possible legal snag following reports that a £3.8m government grant may have been awarded improperly. Freedom of Information requests indicate that Wrexham County Borough Council approved the sum before completing a final state aid assessment, according to The Guardian.
Subsidy control experts have noted that bypassing these procedures could have exposed the club to legal challenges from rival teams. While the window for a formal challenge has likely closed, the procedural gap has raised serious questions about how public money was allocated to the Championship side.
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Experts highlight subsidy breaches
The lack of a finalised assessment at the time of the award is a primary point of contention. Alexander Rose, a partner at Ward Hadaway, noted that the council had a clear duty to carry out a principles assessment before the funds were committed to the club.
"At the time the £3.8m grant was awarded there was a duty to carry out a principles assessment," Rose said. "Evidence that this assessment wasn’t finalised when the grant was given would certainly have helped a challenger, for example a rival football club. Subsidy control rules exist to ensure there’s a level playing field in which businesses can compete. That includes in professional football. They’re also an important protection for the taxpayer, preventing wasteful and unnecessary subsidies from being awarded."
Wrexham Council leader Mark Pritchard has refuted accusations of impropriety, stating: "All due diligence and checks were in place ahead of the transfer of any funding and we refute any accusations to the contrary." However, the council admitted that only "draft assessments" existed in February 2022, with the final contract not signed until July 2023.
Taxpayer funding under scrutiny
The debate intensified following Wrexham's recent valuation of £350m, sparked by investment from private equity firm Apollo. With a total of £18m in public grants - the highest for any UK club - critics have questioned why taxpayer money is being directed toward a project with such significant private backing.
The club has defended the investment, arguing that the funds are destined for the "Wrexham Gateway" project rather than just domestic football requirements. They maintain that the public money is essential for elevating the Racecourse Ground to a venue capable of hosting international-standard sport.
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Racecourse redevelopment continues
Wrexham are currently proceeding with a £69.2m contract to rebuild the Kop stand, aiming to turn the stadium into a premier destination for Welsh sport. The club claims this expansion will provide long-term benefits to the local economy that far outweigh the initial public investment.
While the owners have increased their own spending - reducing the taxpayer's share of project costs from 68% to 25% - the club remains under the microscope. The Red Dragons must now balance their ambitious infrastructure plans with the growing demand for transparency regarding their unique financial relationship with the local government.