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'One of the worst games we've ever played!' - Emi Martinez blasts Argentina team-mates after narrow win over minnows Mauritania
Struggles at La Bombonera
Playing against a Mauritania side ranked 115th in the FIFA world rankings, Argentina struggled to impose their usual dominance. The world champions appeared to be cruising early on when Enzo Fernandez and Nico Paz found the back of the net in the first half. However, the intensity dropped significantly as the match progressed, culminating in a 94th-minute consolation goal for Mauritania's Jordan Lefort that frustrated the home side.
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Martinez slams lack of heart
Martinez was visibly frustrated throughout the 90 minutes and did not hold back when facing the media after the final whistle. Known for his outspoken nature, the Aston Villa goalkeeper delivered a scathing critique of how the team navigated the friendly fixture. Martinez said: "Pretty poor. It was one of the worst games we’ve played, even for a friendly. We lacked heart, thank goodness we weren’t playing the Finalissima like this," the Aston Villa goalkeeper admitted. "We lacked play and speed. We need a bit more heart. We lacked intensity, defensive solidity, and conviction when defending."
Zabaleta backs title defence
Despite the frustration, former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta remains confident that the current crop has what it takes to retain their crown at the 2026 World Cup. Zabaleta believes that Messi’s presence alone keeps opponents on edge, regardless of the veteran's age. "Argentina are one of the teams I'd consider genuine contenders. Yes, Messi will be a few years older, but he is still capable of moments of pure magic," Zabaleta told reporters. "Opponents are still afraid of him near the penalty area... his dribbling, his vision for the killer pass, his ability to cut inside and find the far post, his free kicks. Only a player of his quality can create those moments. Portugal are also a team I'd watch closely. And England, with [Thomas] Tuchel now in charge, are playing well and have strong individual talent. It's always difficult to predict a winner, but I hope Argentina can hold on to that trophy."
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Looking ahead to the next challenge
Argentina will have little time to dwell on this performance as they prepare for their next fixture against Zambia, scheduled for March 31. The focus will shift immediately to restoring the high-pressing, high-energy style that has become the hallmark of the Scaloni era, with several fringe players now fighting for their spots. The Albiceleste will be expected to produce a much more dominant display to silence the critics and reassure their supporters.