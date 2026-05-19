"Whether he plays for one, five or 90 minutes": Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti explains his approach to picking the superstar

Chants of "Neymar, Neymar" echoed through the hall where Brazil's manager had just unveiled his World Cup squad. The 34-year-old record goalscorer now has another chance to shine on the game's biggest stage.

"We have observed the Selecao's fan favourite all year and noted that he has been playing consistently recently and his physical condition has improved," said Ancelotti after picking the 34-year-old. "We believe he is an important player."

However, the Italian, who has been Brazil's national coach since 2025, has not always shared this view. Ancelotti had left Neymar out of the squad for the crucial World Cup warm-up matches in March and April. The superstar reacted with disappointment at the time: "I'll talk about it, because I can't just accept this. Of course I'm angry and sad that I wasn't selected." Nevertheless, he vowed, "the focus remains day by day, training session by training session, match by match. We will achieve our goal. There is still one final squad announcement for the World Cup, and my dream lives on. We'll get through this together."