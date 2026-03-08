Getty/GOAL
'What. A. Game' - Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds smile through Wrexham FA Cup heartache after dramatic loss to Chelsea
- Getty Images Sport
Reynolds & Mac at the Racecourse for epic FA Cup clash
Reynolds was back in North Wales, alongside his wife and fellow co-owner Rob Mac, for an epic encounter with west London heavyweights. Having already claimed the notable scalp of Nottingham Forest in this season’s FA Cup, Wrexham were confident of delivering another giant-killing.
Deadpool actor Reynolds witnessed their penalty shootout win over Forest and was a lively presence in his VIP box again as he and Mac struggled to remain seated as nerves were shredded across 120 minutes.
VAR did Wrexham no favours against Premier League giants Chelsea
Wrexham took the lead on two occasions against Chelsea - courtesy of Sam Smith and Callum Doyle - but were pegged back in unfortunate fashion before being reduced to 10 men in the third minute of stoppage-time when George Dobson saw a yellow card upgraded to red following a VAR review.
Technology - which is not used in Wrexham’s Championship fixtures - interfered again in extra-time as Lewis Brunt saw an effort ruled out for offside that would have tied things up at 3-3.
The Red Dragons ultimately saw their cup quest brought to a close, allowing them to focus on what would be a record-extending fourth successive promotion, but pride - rather than frustration - was the overriding emotion running through the Wrexham camp after pushing Champions League contenders close.
Reynolds posted on X after witnessing another memorable evening in Wrexham’s recent history, with the club having come a long way since a stunning takeover was completed early in 2021: “Three years ago this week, we battled Maidenhead United to a draw. Today we pushed Chelsea to extra time. So incredibly proud of Wrexham’s performance today.”
Lively fully invested in the Wrexham adventure alongside Reynolds
Lively, who hugged her husband throughout an entertaining contest at the Racecourse, made a point of returning a smile to Reynolds’ face as they posed for selfies on the pitch after a passionate fan base had headed home. She shared an image alongside the message: “What. A. Game.”
Lively has previously hailed the job that Reynolds and Mac have overseen at Wrexham, with a meteoric rise lifting the club out of the National League and to within touching distance of the Premier League.
She said on the back of promotion out of League One being secured in 2025: “@wrexham_afc thank you to the entire town, everyone who flew in far and wide, and to everyone on the field and off, from groundskeepers to stewards, gift shop to PT, kit managers to self elected chant writers. history was made yesterday not just with you, but because of you.
“I’ll always appreciate the warmth and embrace that you give me and my loved ones, in a way usually reserved for family. Your passion and the ferocity of your joy is the magic. Thank you for an unforgettable day. And for being a key part of our lives every day.
“Congratulations to the entire team, their families and the one and only Phil Parkinson. You show us all that impossible dreams really can come true.
“@robmcelhenney & @vancityreynolds my favorite “crazy ones, misfits, rebels, troublemakers, round pegs in the square holes... ones who see things differently”. Thank you for the community and elation you bring me, your family’s and so many.”
Wrexham fixtures 2025-26: Red Dragons continue promotion push
Having shown that they can compete with the likes of Chelsea, the challenge facing Wrexham now is to ensure that they are facing opposition of that calibre on a weekly basis in 2026-27.
Parkinson’s side have 11 games left to take in this season, as they sit sixth in the Championship table and fill the last play-off spot. They have a couple of huge games fast approaching, with a home date against fellow promotion hopefuls Hull City set to be followed by a derby date with Welsh rivals Swansea - with Reynolds and Mac ready to try their hand at commentary in that contest.
Advertisement