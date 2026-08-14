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Wesley Fofana demands stability at Chelsea as Blues prepare for new era under Xabi Alonso
Fofana demands Chelsea stability
Chelsea are preparing to embark on a new campaign under Alonso, who becomes the club's ninth manager since the BlueCo consortium took ownership in 2022. Centre-back Fofana has stressed the vital need for stability following ongoing turmoil at Stamford Bridge, both on the touchline and through squad expenditure exceeding £1 billion. Antonio Conte remains the last manager to survive two full seasons at the club, serving between 2016 and 2018.
Defender calls for calm
Fofana, who put severe injury setbacks behind him to register 38 appearances last season, revealed that the club's hierarchy share a similar perspective regarding the future direction of the Blues. Speaking to BBC Sport, Fofana emphasised the necessity of a more settled environment within the squad: "I think everyone knows we need stability. We talked last season with the directors and they said the same thing. They think the same way as the players. We need stability."
Competition for places grows
Chelsea's transfer activity has remained relentless, bringing in 10 new signings this summer - including experienced heads like Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck alongside big-money arrivals Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix. Despite reports suggesting a core group of around nine or 10 "untouchable" players such as Cole Palmer and Reece James, Fofana is well aware of the intense competition for places in the starting eleven.
Addressing his own position, Fofana added: "We have a lot, I think there are nine or 10 [untouchables]. Everyone needs to be good, to train well and after, the manager takes the decision. It's like this for everyone.
"Maybe some guys will leave, others will come in again. For myself, it is about training well, trying to be fit, and then we will see what the manager does. If the club tells me they don't need me any more, it is like this. Of course, I would be sad, but this is football. You can't say 'I have my place and I am sure to play.'"
- Getty Images
Alonso faces early examination
Chelsea wrap up their pre-season schedule against Real Sociedad on Saturday before hosting local rivals Fulham in their Premier League opener on August 24. Alonso is under immediate pressure to identify his best system and integrate a raft of summer recruits amid mounting expectations at Stamford Bridge. Early-season results will serve as a crucial benchmark to test whether this new era under the Spanish tactician can finally deliver sustained consistency.
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