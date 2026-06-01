SC Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are reported to be closely monitoring Pejcinovic. The club recognises that one of the few bright spots in their squad has drawn attention and would consider the matter only if an "exceptional offer" materialises. Nevertheless, any suitor would need to submit a bid of "well over 20 million euros" to pry Pejcinovic away from the Volkswagen Arena.

The 21-year-old is no stranger to interest from big clubs: Manchester City reportedly pursued him two years ago at the behest of Pep Guardiola. At that point he had struck 31 times in 21 outings for VfL's U19s and boasted an identical goal-to-game ratio (38 goals in 38 matches) for Germany's youth sides from U16 to U19.

That promising start was then derailed by a metatarsal fracture shortly after his first-team promotion, keeping him sidelined for months. A subsequent loan to then second-tier side Fortuna Düsseldorf revived his career, yet further injuries curtailed his progress.