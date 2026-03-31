'I want to play!' - Forgotten Man Utd goalkeeper ready to challenge Senne Lammens for No.1 spot next season

The transition to the Championship has been a sharp learning curve following his previous loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Blau-Weiss Linz. The Vsetín-born keeper noted a significant tactical jump compared to his time in League Two. "The main difference is the quality of the players are more tactic-wise," he explained. "I remember in League 2 it was more like a dogfight! You literally go long and everyone was just scrapping for the second balls. But here in the Championship, obviously it’s more tactical, every team plays different balls or some more combinations, so you have to adjust."