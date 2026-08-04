'London, here I come!' - Agent fuels wild Arsenal rumours as Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior transfer saga continues

The long-running summer transfer saga surrounding Vinicius shows absolutely no signs of reaching a swift conclusion. The Brazilian international officially rejoined the Real Madrid squad on Monday, returning to first-team training after concluding his extended post-World Cup holiday.

Despite safely returning to the Spanish capital, the 26-year-old superstar's long-term future remains highly uncertain. He has yet to formally agree to a contract renewal with the Spanish giants, with his current deal set to officially expire in 2027. Meanwhile, Arsenal are closely monitoring the delicate situation. Their interest in securing the talented forward's signature appears to be rapidly intensifying with each passing day.







