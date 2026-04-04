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Mohamed Mansi

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Video: Real Madrid star reveals the secret behind his tears

Mallorca vs Real Madrid
Mallorca
Real Madrid
LaLiga
V. Muriqi
Spain

Fidat Moriki was the hero of Mallorca’s home match against Real Madrid on Saturday in La Liga’s 30th round, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the home side.

Real Madrid were on course for a crucial draw following Éder Militão’s goal in the 89th minute.

But Moriki snatched the winner for Mallorca in the 90+1st minute.

Fidat Moriki broke down in tears after scoring the goal, leading Mallorca to a precious victory in their battle to avoid relegation.

Moriki said in comments published by Marca: “Although I may seem very tough, I am human too, and emotions affect me.”

Moriki had previously missed a penalty against Elche and failed to qualify for the World Cup after Kosovo lost the play-off final to Turkey.

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  • We didn’t expect to pick up any points against Real Madrid

    Moriki explained, “Yes, I cried, because I’ve been struggling for the past two weeks. I’d just missed a penalty in the 92nd minute, and then we lost the final to qualify for the World Cup.”

    He continued, “Here we were leading 1-0, then they equalised in the 89th minute, and suddenly a goal – a brilliant goal – and a 2-1 win, with my goal.”

    Moriki’s goal proved decisive in the relegation battle, especially as the Mallorca players had anticipated that taking points off Real Madrid would be a difficult task. 

    Moriki noted, “When you do the maths before the match, you put a zero next to Real Madrid even if you’re playing at home; we have to be honest. Getting three points means we played a great game and did a good job this week.”

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