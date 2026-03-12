VIDEO: Real Madrid youngster shares beautiful moment with his emotional father after Champions League debut that saw him claim Bernardo Silva's shirt
A night to remember at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa reaffirmed his commitment to the club’s youth system by handing Angel a memorable Champions League debut. The Castilla graduate was introduced in the 76th minute of Los Blancos' 3-0 victory over Manchester City, replacing Thiago Pitarch to the cheers of the home crowd.
The 21-year-old midfielder, long regarded as one of the crown jewels of the Valdebebas academy, showed immense composure against Pep Guardiola’s side. His appearance marked a significant milestone for the Castilla captain, who has transitioned from a reserve leader to a genuine first-team option under Arbeloa’s guidance.
The most poignant moment of the evening occurred post-match when Angel found his father in the stands. The pair shared a tearful embrace that quickly went viral, capturing the raw human emotion behind a professional breakthrough.
Watch the clip
Pride and sacrifice on the touchline
Speaking to DAZN after the full-time whistle, Angel's father struggled to hold back the tears while reflecting on his son's journey. "It’s a great source of pride," he said. "He’s been fighting for a long time, and he’s finally achieved it. Now I ask him to keep working as he has since he was little. He’s achieved his dream, and now he has to keep working to achieve even more success. He’s already received his reward; now he must continue his fight, which he’s been working on for a long time to achieve his goals. I love him very much. He came to Madrid when he was little, and whether you like it or not, losing a child hurts."
- AFP
The trust in Valdebebas
Angel’s integration into the senior squad highlights the strengthening bridge between the academy and the first team. Indeed, Arbeloa’s familiarity with Angel from their time together at Castilla has been instrumental in his promotion to a Champions League squad and, by blending established world-class stars with hungry graduates like Angel and Pitarch, Madrid are ensuring a sustainable future while remaining competitive.
Angel has made three appearances for Real Madrid's first team in all competitions this season, with Los Blancos next in action when they face Elche in La Liga.