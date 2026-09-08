VIDEO: Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez suffers nightmare Champions League howler against Real Madrid

Los Blancos opened the scoring in the 14th minute when French forward Mbappe turned home an incisive pass from Brahim Diaz to put the hosts ahead.

Disaster then struck for Inter in the 23rd minute as they attempted to build an attack from the back. Martinez controlled a pass directly in front of his own goal, allowing Federico Valverde to aggressively close him down. The Madrid midfielder successfully dispossessed the Inter shot-stopper, sending the ball rolling straight into the back of the net to double the Spanish giants' lead.