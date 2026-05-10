VIDEO: Goal & two assists! How magical Lionel Messi made history by becoming a MLS centurion
Messi masterclass in Toronto
In what has become a recurring theme since his arrival in the United States, Messi shattered yet another Major League Soccer record this weekend. By netting one goal and providing two assists at BMO Field, the Inter Miami captain became the fastest player in league history to reach 100 goal contributions. It took the legendary No. 10 just 64 games to hit the century mark, an achievement that highlights his total dominance over the North American game.
The 38-year-old’s statistical output is nothing short of staggering, boasting 59 goals and 41 assists since making his debut for the Herons in July 2023. By reaching three figures in 64 appearances, he decimated the previous record held by Toronto FC icon Sebastian Giovinco, who needed 95 games to reach the same milestone. Other league greats like Robbie Keane (96 games) and Carlos Vela (98 games) have also been left in the rearview mirror by Messi’s relentless pace.
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Rewriting MLS record books
This latest landmark is just one of many that Messi has collected during his transformative spell in South Florida. The Argentine has already secured his status as a league legend, becoming the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back MVP awards in 2024 and 2025. His form last year was particularly historic, as he claimed the Golden Boot and set a single-season record with 62 goal contributions across the regular season and playoffs.
Beyond the individual accolades, Messi's presence has translated directly into silverware for Inter Miami. He has led the club to an MLS Cup title, the Leagues Cup, and a Supporters' Shield, taking his personal trophy haul to a world-record 47 career titles for club and country. His impact has fundamentally changed the trajectory of the franchise, turning a struggling side into the premier force in the division.
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No signs of slowing down in 2026
Despite having already won every major trophy available in the United States, Messi’s hunger for success remains insatiable in 2026. Earlier this campaign, he reached the astronomical figure of 900 career goals during a Concacaf Champions Cup clash against Nashville SC. He followed that up by becoming the quickest player to record 20 goals and 20 assists in MLS play, achieving that feat in only 26 matches.
Twelve matchdays into the current season, the veteran forward is once again at the heart of the Golden Boot race. With nine goals in 11 starts, he is showing the clinical finishing that has defined his career for two decades. Furthermore, his two Player of the Matchday awards this year have moved him into a tie with Jeff Cunningham (14) for the second-most in league history, leaving him trailing only Landon Donovan (19) in that category.