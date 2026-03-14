VIDEO: Elated Eberechi Eze looks star-struck as Arsenal star meets Brazil legend Romario
A moment of pure magic
In a video that has quickly gone viral across social media, Eze’s reaction to seeing the 1994 World Cup winner proved to be pure gold. The former Crystal Palace man offered a humble, prayer-like bow to the Brazilian great before breaking into a massive, disbelieving grin as he shared a brief word with one of the most prolific finishers in the history of the game. The interaction captured the hearts of supporters, showcasing the deep respect the modern generation holds for the pioneers of the 'Joga Bonito' era.
Watch the clip
Romario's special mission
The Brazil legend, now 60 and serving as Rio De Janeiro's Senior Senator, wasn't just at London Colney for the vibes, however. During his visit to the capital, he was seen taking part in an interview with Gunners forward Gabriel Jesus, who is currently working his way back to full fitness ahead of the final stretch of the season. Romario’s presence provided a significant lift to the training ground atmosphere as the squad prepares for the pressure of the title run-in. For Jesus, specifically, spending time with a compatriot of such stature could serve as a source of motivation for the remaining games.
- AFP
Preparing for the final push
Despite Arsenal currently sitting seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, they'll know they can ill-afford any slip-ups that might allow Manchester City back in. The Gunners are looking to secure their first league title in over two decades, and face Everton on Saturday as they look to extend the gap before City are in action against West Ham.