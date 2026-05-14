Goal.com
LiveTickets
Bukayo Saka Beast Mode On Podcast GFXGOAL
Beast Mode On Podcast

VIDEO: 'Bukayo's one of us & that is everything' - Saka reacts to 'beautiful' letter penned by Arsenal fan

Exclusive
B. Saka
Arsenal
A. Akinfenwa
Premier League

In a moving and poignant moment at the beginning of the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Bukayo Saka is invited to read out a special letter sent directly to him by a devoted Arsenal supporter. Watch as the Gunners winger offers his heartfelt thanks to the fan, with the note demonstrating just how much the England international means to the north London club's fanbase.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    'Bukayo Saka is one of us' - Fan pens emotional letter to Arsenal star

    The letter reads: "Bukayo Saka. What can I possibly say that hasn't been said? Bukayo Saka isn't just a name on the team, he's the one who has the North Bank on their feet. The drop of the shoulder, the end product. Hope disguised as a winger.

    "He's the reason kids in north London cut inside onto their left foot and actually believe. The guy who laughs at the corner flag, 3-0 up vs Real Madrid, like a fan on the pitch. Bukayo Saka is one of us.

    "Through it all, the kicks, the pressure, the expectation, Bukayo is joy, resilience and hope. The journey means something. It means young kids have proof of the dream coming true. Bukayo's one of us and for an Arsenal fan, that is everything."

    • Advertisement

  • 'Wow' - Watch Saka read out letter from supporter


  • Saka reacts after 'receiving the love from the people'

    Saka has been with Arsenal since the age of seven, progressing through the club's famed Hale End academy to his current role as first-team regular, leader and fan favourite. Asked by Beast Mode On Podcast host Adebayo Akinfenwa how reading the words within the fan's letter makes him feel, the 24-year-old replies: "Wow. Thank you. This is beautiful. This is a real Arsenal fan, I can tell by some of the things he's saying.

    "Some of the moments that we've shared together, I didn't know, but obviously for him it meant a lot. For me, this is nice. It's beautiful to read things like this, receiving the love from the people."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Watch the full episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast with guest Bukayo Saka


    Check out every episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast via the official YouTube channel.

    You can also listen to full episodes via Spotify.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Burnley crest
Burnley
BUR