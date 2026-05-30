VIDEO: Anthony Gordon speaks in fluent Spanish at his Barcelona unveiling & reveals he practiced 'every day' at Newcastle
England winger seals La Liga switch
The former Everton forward was officially presented to the media on Friday night after finalising his transfer to Camp Nou. Newcastle chose to leave the winger as an unused substitute during their final four fixtures of the campaign, seemingly to protect him ahead of this anticipated summer sale. The substantial fee helps the Premier League club comply with financial regulations while granting Gordon his dream move abroad before the upcoming World Cup.
Watch the clips
Gordon delivers flawless opening press conference speech in Spanish:
He also speaks Catalan to supporters while signing autographs:
Childhood dream inspires language lessons
The forward revealed his linguistic preparation was years in the making, as he said: "I wanted to speak Spanish because, as I kid, I believed I would play for Barca, believe it or not. I have a physio in Newcastle and we spoke every day and I told him that one day I would play for Barca, so I wanted to learn Spanish."
Gordon also delighted local fans by saying, in fluent Catalan, "Estic molt feliç," which translates to "I'm very happy."
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World Cup focus before Spanish adventure
The attacker must quickly shift his attention to international duties as he joins up with the England squad for the tournament in North America. Once the international summer concludes, he faces the daunting task of integrating into Barcelona's demanding tactical system under immense media scrutiny. Adapting to the tactical rigours of La Liga will provide a stern test for the winger as he seeks to replicate his prolific 17-goal English form.