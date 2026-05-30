VIDEO: Anthony Gordon speaks in fluent Spanish at his Barcelona unveiling & reveals he practiced 'every day' at Newcastle

The forward revealed his linguistic preparation was years in the making, as he said: "I wanted to speak Spanish because, as I kid, I believed I would play for Barca, believe it or not. I have a physio in Newcastle and we spoke every day and I told him that one day I would play for Barca, so I wanted to learn Spanish."

Gordon also delighted local fans by saying, in fluent Catalan, "Estic molt feliç," which translates to "I'm very happy."