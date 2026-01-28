Goal.com
USWNT Ratings Jan. 27Getty
Celia Balf

USWNT player ratings vs Chile: Croix Bethune, Emily Sams shine as least-experienced XI in 25 years win 5-0

The U.S. Women's National team defeated Chile 5-0 in Santa Barbara, Calif. just two days after the USWNT faced Paraguay.

In their final test of the January camp, the U.S. Women’s National Team cruised past Chile 5-0, with five different players finding the net - three of them for the first time at the senior international level. Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune opened the scoring before Jameese Joseph and Emily Sams added debut goals of their own, underlining the depth manager Emma Hayes continues to explore.

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears stretched the lead early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt, and while Chile showed brief flashes in transition, sustained pressure was rare. Trinity Rodman needed just five minutes off the bench to cap the night, punishing a tiring defense to make it 5-0 - and giving Hayes the perfect moment to celebrate alongside her star winger on the sideline.

The USWNT wrapped up the window in front of more than 14,000 fans at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, using the two January friendlies as a final evaluation ahead of the SheBelieves Cup and a pivotal tournament year.

GOAL rates the USWNT player performances vs Chile from Harder Stadium...

  • Hal HershfeltGetty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Claudia Dickey (7/10):

    Didn't see much action, but kept the clean sheet.

    Emily Sams (8/10): 

    Any time a center back scores a goal, it warrants celebration. Sams, who wore the captain armband on Tuesday evening, also scored, making her impact on both sides of the ball.

    Kate Wiesner (6/10):  

    Not a bad performance from Wiesner, but would have liked to see her play with a little bit more controlled urgency. 

    Hal Hershfelt (8/10)

    It takes a certain type of player to not only be versatile, but also versatile on the USWNT. Hershfelt, typically a holding midfielder, played at center back for the USWNT on Tuesday. She commanded the ball, switched the point of attack, and made massive contributions to the attack.

    Ayo Oke (7/10):

    It's wild to think that if Avery Patterson hadn't gotten sick, Ayo Oke wouldn't have been here, but that's an afterthought, especially after her first cap and game for the USWNT. Oke was deliberate in her balls over the top, organized, and easy to play alongside.

  • Croix BethuneGetty Images

    Midfield

    Croix Bethune (8/10):

    Bethune opened up the scoring for the USWNT and became the 14th player to score her first international goal under Hayes. As Bethune continues to fight for the No. 10 spot, scoring goals and contributing to both sides of the ball strengthen her chances. 

    Sam Meza (7/10):

    Meza was organized and technical for the USWNT midfield. Although her game can come off as quiet, if you watch her feet, she doesn't miss a pass and can get out of any tight and challenging situation. 

    Riley Jackson (6/10): 

    Didn't see enough to say, but promising nonetheless. Another player to earn her first cap under Hayes.

  • Jameese Joseph and Croix BethuneGetty Images

    Attack

    Emma Sears (7/10): 

    Sears only chipped in one goal on the evening, but she could have had a hat trick on Tuesday night. However, she'll bemoan her luck as many of her shots hit the goal post.  Sears didn't score in the first half, but it only took her 28 seconds to score in the second half.

    Yazmeen Ryan (6/10):

    It was a quiet showing for Ryan, who just last year made herself known in the USWNT pool. Ryan is fast, creative, and can play a ball to a dime in the box. 

    Jameese Joseph (8/10):

    Scoring her first goal looked natural for the USWNT, and she played the No. 9 with strength and poise. Joseph was turning Chile's backline easily, and her goal was just what the Americans needed to believe more goals were coming.

  • Ally Sentnor, USWNTGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Jordyn Bugg (8/10): 

    The 19-year-old manages to play the center back position like a young Wendie Renard: quiet, disciplined, but also ruthless. She came in the second half and controlled the pace of the game.

    Trinity Rodman (8/10):

    Rodman was only in the match for five minutes before she scored, danced, and even got Hayes to move with her in a coordinated dance after scoring. Rodman's presence is essential for the Spirit and USWNT because of her spunk, enthusiasm, and raw ability.

    Olivia Moultrie (6/10): 

    Not a bad day for Jonathan, who would have benefited from a snow/rain plan a week prior.

    Claire Hutton (8/10): 

    The future leader at 20-years-old didn't play her usual full match, but even in the second half provided the utmost stability and organization in the midfield. 

    Maddie Dahlien (6/10): 

    Didn't get to see enough to say, but love all of the young and inexperienced players gaining minutes.

    Ally Sentnor (8/10): 

    Sentnor was flying high after a brace against Paraguay two days prior. Although her minutes were limited, when she did enter the game, you could see her trying to find her rhythm to score even more goals.

    Emma Hayes (8/10):

    She might have gotten eight out of 10 for her coaching, but she was 10 out of 10 for her dance moves after an incredible celebration with Rodman. The fact that she can demand the same level of excellence in each of her players and formations speaks volumes, and Hayes has displayed time and time again how good this pool is.

