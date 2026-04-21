USWNT stay No. 2 in latest FIFA Women's World Rankings

The U.S. Women's National Team remain at No. 2 in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking, while England moved up to third following a recent victory over the unchanged No. 1 team, Spain.

The last edition of the ranking was released in August, with the only changes being England moving up one spot to third, Germany dropping one place to fourth and Japan jumping three spots to fifth.

The USWNT went 2-1 against The Nadeshiko most recent matches. Among the teams in the top 10, Japan were the biggest climbers.