‘Perfect tests’ - USWNT lands October doubleheader against world No. 1 Spain ahead of World Cup qualifying

U.S. manager Emma Hayes emphasized her desire for her squad to take on the world's best ahead of World Cup qualifying.

“Two more fantastic matches,” said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. “We’ve desperately wanted to get Spain on our schedule, but the difficulties of scheduling the top teams during the women’s international calendar are well known, so to be able to get these two games on the East Coast will be the perfect tests before we head into World Cup qualifying at the end of the year.”

The USWNT has an overall record of 8-2-0 (wins-losses-ties) in 2026, outscoring their opponents 22 to four. However, Spain are top-ranked for a reason. Spain were available for the October matches after securing direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a dominant finish to its UEFA qualifying campaign. A 4-0 win over England in Mallorca on June 5 and a 6-1 victory against Iceland in Reykjavik four days later sealed top spot in Group C, allowing Spain to avoid the UEFA playoffs scheduled for the October FIFA window.