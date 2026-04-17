‘Game on’ - USWNT face Japan in series decider: Five keys to the finale

The U.S. women’s national team have one more test against Japan in this three-game series, and it all comes down to the finale. This marks the ninth time in the program’s 40-year history that the USWNT has faced the same opponent three consecutive times - and each of the previous eight ended with a split entering the third match.

Friday’s decider will be played at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo, with plenty still to be settled.

So, what will the lineup look like? After head coach Emma Hayes rotated the entire starting XI between the April 11 and April 14 matches, the expectation is a return to a more experienced group. Captain Lindsey Heaps leads the way with 175 caps, followed by Rose Lavelle (119) and Emily Sonnett (116).

Hayes made clear after the second match just how much respect Japan commands.

“They’re a world-class team,” she said. “When you win the first one, inevitably the second becomes that challenge. They are a top side, so we have to give them a lot of credit - and game on for the third game.”

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