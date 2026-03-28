USMNT player ratings vs Belgium: Weston McKennie shines, Christian Pulisic quiet as Red Devils steamroll Americans in second-half collapse

ATLANTA -- There were 45 minutes of real optimism for the U.S. Men's National Team. They were on the front foot, going toe-to-toe with Belgium and, at that point, winning the fight. Weston McKennie had gotten his goal, the USMNT defense was holding strong, and all was well for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Then the wheels fell off.

What started as a stutter turned into a complete collapse, one that will give Pochettino and the USMNT plenty to mull over as they prepare to face teams just like this over the next few games.

In the end, it finished 5-2 to Belgium, and it was deserved. After pulling back a cheap goal just before halftime on a long-range shot from Zeno Debast, the Belgians put a hurting on the USMNT all through the second. If there was a way to concede a goal, the USMNT generally found a way to concede it: lost marks, a penalty, stunning curls to the far post. There was a goal on offer for everyone, and they were all coming on the Belgian side of the field.

"Definitely a difficult experience," Tim Weah told Turner Sports after the match. "You came into the game hungry to win. Today, that didn't work for us."

Dodi Lukebakio got two of them, coming off the bench to curl one in in the 68th minute for Belgium's fourth before adding a cherry on top with an 82nd-minute finish. Amadou Onana and Charles De Ketelaere got in on the fun, too, with the former smashing in a free look from long range before the latter netted from the penalty spot six minutes later. Those two goals were the real state of the USMNT's capitulation, with Lukebakio's finishes taking the match from a U.S. humbling to something of an embarrassment.

"This was the best time for us for this happen," Weah said about the U.S. learning lessons from Saturday's encounter. "We have a World Cup to think about. We want to perform, we want to get better."

Fortunately for the USMNT, Patrick Agyemang was there to end the day on something resembling a positive note, scoring late to make the scoreline look just a little bit better. There's no real sugarcoating it, though: this was a rough day at the office for the USMNT, one that brought back some of the fears that defined large chunks of 2025.

The U.S. will look to respond on Tuesday against Portugal.

"We know that we have a great match ahead," Weah said. "We just have to refocus and be ready."

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