Goal.com
Live
Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT player ratings vs Belgium: Weston McKennie shines, Christian Pulisic quiet as Red Devils steamroll Americans in second-half collapse

Player ratings
USA
Belgium
FEATURES
USA vs Belgium
Friendlies
C. Pulisic
M. Turner

The U.S. created some real positives through the opening 45 minutes, but the second half highlighted plenty of concerns for Mauricio Pochettino's side

ATLANTA -- There were 45 minutes of real optimism for the U.S. Men's National Team. They were on the front foot, going toe-to-toe with Belgium and, at that point, winning the fight. Weston McKennie had gotten his goal, the USMNT defense was holding strong, and all was well for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Then the wheels fell off. 

What started as a stutter turned into a complete collapse, one that will give Pochettino and the USMNT plenty to mull over as they prepare to face teams just like this over the next few games.

In the end, it finished 5-2 to Belgium, and it was deserved. After pulling back a cheap goal just before halftime on a long-range shot from Zeno Debast, the Belgians put a hurting on the USMNT all through the second. If there was a way to concede a goal, the USMNT generally found a way to concede it: lost marks, a penalty, stunning curls to the far post. There was a goal on offer for everyone, and they were all coming on the Belgian side of the field.

"Definitely a difficult experience," Tim Weah told Turner Sports after the match. "You came into the game hungry to win. Today, that didn't work for us."

Dodi Lukebakio got two of them, coming off the bench to curl one in in the 68th minute for Belgium's fourth before adding a cherry on top with an 82nd-minute finish. Amadou Onana and Charles De Ketelaere got in on the fun, too, with the former smashing in a free look from long range before the latter netted from the penalty spot six minutes later. Those two goals were the real state of the USMNT's capitulation, with Lukebakio's finishes taking the match from a U.S. humbling to something of an embarrassment.

"This was the best time for us for this happen," Weah said about the U.S. learning lessons from Saturday's encounter. "We have a World Cup to think about. We want to perform, we want to get better."

Fortunately for the USMNT, Patrick Agyemang was there to end the day on something resembling a positive note, scoring late to make the scoreline look just a little bit better. There's no real sugarcoating it, though: this was a rough day at the office for the USMNT, one that brought back some of the fears that defined large chunks of 2025.

The U.S. will look to respond on Tuesday against Portugal.

"We know that we have a great match ahead," Weah said. "We just have to refocus and be ready."

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Mercedes-Benz Stadium...

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Matt Turner (4/10):

    Not faulting him for Belgium's opener and not much he could have done on any of the others, either. Had a few good saves mixed in there, but any day you let five past you is not a good day.

    Antonee Robinson (7/10):

    Such a difference with him back in the team. Had a shot early and then assisted on the game's opener. Easy to see how much better this team is with him on the field.

    Tim Ream (4/10):

    Tough break on the handball call. Never really got torched on the counter in the way you'd fear, given the concerns around him, but definitely could have been better at all of the other parts.

    Mark McKenzie (5/10):

    Showed Doku too much space on Belgium's second, although plenty of people could have done better on that sequence. Outside of that, though, was relatively okay.

    Tim Weah (5/10):

    Put into an absolute blender by Doku a few times, but that would happen to most fullbacks, let alone a winger-turned-fullback. There was an obvious trade-off in this spot as Pochettino wanted his attacking despite the defensive concerns. Against anyone other than Doku, it may have worked better.

    • Advertisement
  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Johnny Cardoso (7/10):

    So much better from the Atletico Madrid midfielder. Won't silence the critics, but it will definitely quiet them a bit after some good moments, particularly on Belgium counterattacks.

    Tanner Tessmann (6/10):

    Fairly tidy and did well to help put out some fires. Not a performance that will set the world alight, but one that provided a bit more evidence that he can compete as a defensive midfielder at a high level.

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Malik Tillman (6/10):

    Could see the panic on his face as he tried to close down Belgium's second. Connected well and had a few good moments going forward, but not quite dynamic enough.

    Weston McKennie (8/10):

    Was knocking on the door throughout the first half before finally getting the opener. Safe to say the good form has travelled across the Atlantic.

    Christian Pulisic (5/10):

    Had a few good moments on the ball but absolutely zero end product. Will be frustrated to not have tested the goalkeeper more than he did.

    Folarin Balogun (5/10):

    Ran the channels well, but didn't see much of the actual ball. Was pretty ineffective as an actual striker as a result.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Cristian Roldan (6/10):

    Had one sequence where he tracked back and won the ball. Nowhere near as good as Cardoso, though. 

    Alex Freeman (6/10):

    Didn't look out of place, but also didn't do anything to stop the avalanche.

    Max Arfsten (4/10):

    Came on and immediately got cooked by Lukebakio. Was put in a tough spot, but it was still a rough moment.

    Sebastian Berhalter (5/10):

    Had the ball bounce off him on Belgium's final goal. Drew a few fouls, but didn't do anything spectacular.

    Gio Reyna (5/10):

    Got on the ball a few times, but wasn't as dangerous as he was in the fall.

    Joe Scally (5/10):

    Nothing particularly notable

    Patrick Agyemang (8/10):

    Had one good chance before his big moment and took his goal well. Not a long performance, but a statement one, for sure.

    Ricardo Pepi (7/10):

    Credited with the assist on Agyemang's goal. Pressed extremely well to win the ball back and really open up that sequence

    Mauricio Pochettino (5/10):

    It’s hard to judge the manager on this alone, as matches like this are measured differently. Did he learn things? Sure. Would he have preferred more positives? Of course. The real test is how he responds against Portugal.

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL