Donovan, widely regarded as the benchmark for American football success, believes the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder must now focus entirely on his performances. With competition intensifying in attacking and midfield positions, the margin for error is shrinking as the tournament approaches. He did not hold back when discussing Reyna’s situation and the scrutiny surrounding his career.

Speaking on his Unfiltered Soccer podcast, he said: "This is the way I see it, if it's a 23-man roster, Gio doesn't make it. I think because it's 26, you can add a player, two or three, that have a superstar quality. And sometimes that means just being an amazing teammate, great in training, helps the whole group get better. Sometimes it means a guy who just does something special, and Gio can do something special.

"My caveat with Gio is, if I'm Pochettino, I go to him and say: 'Gio, there is every chance you don't play one minute this summer. Every chance. There's a chance you play a lot of minutes. But whatever happens, I need to know you are going to be a good teammate on board. Keep your mouth shut. Keep working and help the group. If you're willing to do that, I'm bringing you. And if you tell me you're willing to do it and you don't do it at some point in the tournament, I'm sending you home'. That's it. If you do that and he's on board with that, he's worth having."