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Ryan Tolmich

USMNT injury report: Why Tyler Adams, Haji Wright and Diego Luna were left off March squad and what their absences mean ahead of World Cup

GOAL breaks down the status of the USMNT stars that were left off the March roster due to injury

Mauricio Pochettino reiterated a key point on Tuesday: the U.S. men's national team's March roster is not the World Cup roster. It may be close, to be fair. It's a strong squad featuring most of the team's top stars and many of those on the fringes fighting for their own World Cup chance. When the Argentine manager does select his team in May, it'll probably look something like this.

This March camp, though, does have some notable absences. Injuries are unavoidable, even in World Cup years. One wrong move could alter a team's entire chemistry and change a World Cup, which is why, at this point in the cycle, caution is advised.

Thus far, none of the USMNT's top stars have been ruled out for the World Cup, and Pochettino will be holding his breath hoping it stays that way. There were, though, some key exclusions for these March games against Belgium and Portugal due to injury issues, both serious and otherwise.

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at who is missing camp and what their absence means to the bigger picture...

  • Tyler Adams USMNT vs TurkeyGetty Images

    Tyler Adams

    Adams' absence is a big blow, no doubt. The Bournemouth star missed his side's recent match against Burnley after only just returning from an MCL issue. It seems precautionary more than anything, but it was enough to keep Adams out of camp.

    That means the U.S. heads into these two games without its midfield leader. It also means it's another camp where Pochettino doesn't get to see how certain midfield partners look next to Adams. This camp could have answered some questions. Instead, they'll linger on until the summer.

    Either way, Adams should be fine. His resume speaks for itself, and his roster spot isn't in danger, as long as he's healthy. Still, his absence hurts the big picture, but it was a decision that had to be made rather than risk his fitness further.

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  • Haji Wright USMNTGetty Images

    Haji Wright

    The Coventry City star has been on fire recently. Leading up to camp, Wright went on a run that saw him score six goals in five games, helping Coventry push closer to a Premier League promotion. He's up to 16 goals now, second-best in the Championship and one behind Golden Boot leader Zan Vipotnik.

    Wright picked up a slight knock at the wrong time, though, which is why he was left in England for the Match window.

    “Haji’s got a bit of a sensation in his groin," Coventry boss Frank Lampard said recently, "So we’ll have to check that out."

    It'll be a tough pill to swallow for Wright, who was making a strong case for a World Cup spot. His form has been undeniable, and his versatility makes him a strong option to contribute this summer. He won't be able to contribute in March, though, due to what seems to be a small injury that should allow him to get the ball rolling after the international break.

  • Diego Luna

    The Real Salt Lake midfielder was fit enough for a cameo in MLS this past weekend, but that doesn't mean he's fit enough for USMNT camp.

    After beginning the MLS season with an injury, Luna missed RSL's first few games of the season before returning with a 19-minute substitute appearance in this past weekend's 2-1 win over Austin FC. Given the lack of game time, it's understandable why Pochettino would determine that calling Luna in wasn't worth the risk, particularly with the World Cup so close.

    Could that be bad news for Luna? Sure. It opens the door for players like Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson to really establish their own roster spots. All Luna can do now, though, is get into good form in MLS and get as fit as he can for the World Cup.

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  • Sergino Dest

    He's fighting to be a USMNT starter and is facing more competition than ever before. Unfortunately, Dest is out for a while after suffering a hamstring injury.

    That injury is expected to keep him out until May, but Dest is optimistic. Shortly after going down with PSV, the USMNT defender took to social media to say that he wasn't done yet and that he'd be back by the end of the season. If that is how this works out, great. It'll give him a few weeks to build before arriving at World Cup camp, which also includes some time to build, too.

    It's a bummer, though, just because we've seen so little of Dest in a USMNT shirt due to his ACL tear in 2024. The good news is that he should be available for selection, though, as long as recovery goes as planned.

  • Benjamin Cremaschi Torino Parma Serie ADAZN

    Benjamin Cremaschi

    Creamschi's hopes of making the World Cup squad were, admittedly, low. He was seemingly set to play more minutes at Parma, though, so anything was possible.

    That was until the 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year suffered a meniscus injury that has shelved him for the rest of the season. The injury leaves Cremaschi's future murky, at the very least. He was only on loan at Parma, who looked set to really give him that chance to prove himself during these final few months of the season. Now, because of that injury, he'll finish with just 129 minutes played in Italy's top flight, 90 of which came on March 8 in his first start.

    Now, the Inter Miami homegrown's next step is uncertain due to an injury at the worst possible moment.

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