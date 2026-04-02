USMNT's ex-Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun linked with Premier League return amid strong form for Monaco

Balogun’s financial situation is uniquely complex compared to his team-mates. While he earns a gross monthly salary of €230,000, his status as a United States citizen prevents him from enjoying the tax-free benefits usually afforded to foreign residents in Monaco. Instead, the striker is required to pay approximately 30 percent of his earnings to the U.S. government. Despite this, Balogun has remained focused on his football. After a shoulder injury limited him to just four goals last term, he opted to stay and fight for his place rather than seek an exit, a decision that is now paying massive dividends.