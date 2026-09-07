Two right-backs in midfield?! Why Xabi Alonso's Chelsea experiment failed the ultimate Arsenal test

The unconventional midfield setup raised immediate questions about Chelsea's squad structure following their massive summer expenditure. Before the match, Alonso insisted James has the potential to become one of the world's best midfielders, having spent nearly half of last season in the position.

Former Premier League defender Ashley Young highlighted these positional concerns when speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle. He questioned why a squad with such significant investment ended a crucial match against the champions with two right-backs in the centre of the pitch.

"Chelsea don't have European football this season so they're playing less games and can concentrate on the Premier League," Young explained. "But the worry is you're finishing a game against the champions, and you've got two right-backs in midfield.

"You look at Lavia, who was injured a lot last season. The front line are going to send fear throughout the league but behind that you see the midfield and they're playing right-backs there."