At a briefing with global media, Pierluigi Collina, head of FIFA's Referees Committee, announced that referees will now show a red card to any player who covers their mouth with their hands, shirt or any other object. However, he stressed, "Only if it is a confrontational exchange. If it is friendly – for example, because both players normally line up for the same club but are now facing each other for their national teams – no action will be taken."
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Two controversies have prompted FIFA to announce new red-card rules for the 2026 World Cup
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Background: During the first leg of Benfica Lisbon's Champions League play-off against Real Madrid in February, Benfica forward Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Vinicius Junior. The Argentine, who was not picked for the Albiceleste's World Cup squad, is alleged to have racially abused Vinicius Junior, but held his shirt over his mouth during the altercation so it was unclear what he had said to the Brazilian. Although Prestianni was subsequently suspended, he was allowed to finish the match against Real.
In mid-April, UEFA suspended Prestianni for six matches "for discriminatory behaviour". Two weeks later, FIFA extended that ban to all international competitions, meaning he would have missed the first two group games at the World Cup had he been picked.
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Scandal at the Africa Cup of Nations final: FIFA takes action
FIFA has learned its lesson from another incident that occurred a few weeks before the Prestianni affair. From now on, any player who walks off the pitch to protest a referee's decision will receive a red card, and the same penalty will apply to any member of the coaching staff who incites such action.
During the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, the Senegalese side, acting on manager Pape Thiaw's orders, walked off the pitch in protest at two controversial refereeing decisions and refused to continue. Senegal eventually won the match in extra time, but two months later the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Morocco were the rightful champions.
Are goalkeepers faking injuries? FIFA is still baffled.
FIFA's rule changes ahead of the World Cup target time-wasting, introducing a five-second limit for goal kicks, corner kicks and throw-ins. However, Collina stressed referees' "judgement" in this regard: "If, for example, a player is a specialist in long throw-ins and has a long way to go forward, the countdown should of course not be counted down."
The bigger test may be goalkeepers who feign injury to let coaches briefly address the team on the touchline and adjust tactics. Under the tournament's medical rule, a player treated on the pitch cannot return until 60 seconds have elapsed. It remains to be seen how this rule will be applied to goalkeepers. "We are also counting on the players to understand the issue," said Collina.