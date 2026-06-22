Turkey coach keeps his job as FA vows to 'stand by' under-fire Vincenzo Montella despite embarrassing World Cup exit

Turkey’s exit was sealed in sobering fashion, starting with a 2-0 opening-day defeat to Australia. Hopes for a recovery were high against Paraguay, but even after playing with a numerical advantage for a significant portion of the match, Turkey fell to a 1-0 defeat. This has left their upcoming clash against the USA as a dead rubber, serving only as an opportunity for a "reconciliatory conclusion" to a disappointing summer.

"You can't dismiss the coach and bring in a new one. You can't remove the chairman and appoint a new one," Haciosmanoglu explained.

He emphasised that the federation is looking at the bigger picture, which includes the successful qualification campaign that brought the team to the world stage. "That's why we stand by our players. We never exchange those with whom we have walked the path together for others we meet along the way."