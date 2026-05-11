Transfer shock for BVB: Could a top signing that seemed all but certain still fall through at the last minute?

Reports indicate that Salzburg now want a base transfer fee of around €25 million, plus bonus payments ranging from €4 million to €6 million, for the 19-year-old centre-back. As a result, the total package could exceed €30 million.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, with BVB sporting directors Lars Ricken and Ole Book working to reduce the overall fee and secure Gadou at a more affordable price.

Earlier reports from kicker and Sky had claimed that a deal was virtually done, with BVB already agreeing a "long-term contract" with the young centre-back and club talks entering their final stages.