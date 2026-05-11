According to a Bild report, the Austrian Bundesliga club now reportedly wants a fee significantly higher than the €20 million recently bandied about in the media.
Translated by
Transfer shock for BVB: Could a top signing that seemed all but certain still fall through at the last minute?
Reports indicate that Salzburg now want a base transfer fee of around €25 million, plus bonus payments ranging from €4 million to €6 million, for the 19-year-old centre-back. As a result, the total package could exceed €30 million.
Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, with BVB sporting directors Lars Ricken and Ole Book working to reduce the overall fee and secure Gadou at a more affordable price.
Earlier reports from kicker and Sky had claimed that a deal was virtually done, with BVB already agreeing a "long-term contract" with the young centre-back and club talks entering their final stages.
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Gadou has been on BVB's radar for some time now
Gadou, who stands 1.95 m tall, moved to Austria from the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy in 2024. The French Under-21 international has started 33 competitive matches for Salzburg this season and has gained international experience in the Europa League.
In Dortmund, the 19-year-old is poised to strengthen the injury-hit back line. With Niklas Süle retired, Emre Can sidelined long-term and Nico Schlotterbeck's future unresolved, BVB are urgently seeking defensive cover.
Sources claim that Dortmund have monitored Gadou for several months, with Sebastian Kehl—the club's former sporting director—first expressing interest as early as last spring.