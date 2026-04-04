Serhou Guirassy wants to leave BVB next summer and is planning his departure from Dortmund. This is according to a report in *Bild*. Although the Black and Yellows’ top scorer is under contract until 2028, he is keen to move on for sporting reasons and would like to leave if a suitable offer comes in.
Translated by
Transfer decision reportedly made! Serhou Guirassy causes a shock at BVB
According to *Bild*, there is certainly interest in the 30-year-old star striker. Fenerbahçe Istanbul, AC Milan, clubs from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia are reportedly keen on the Guinean.
The downside for BVB: Guirassy’s contract is said to contain a release clause that can be activated as early as this summer, from July, for just €35 million. However, it has always been said that this clause is intended to apply only to Europe’s absolute top clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool.
- IMAGO / Kirchner-Media
BVB departure: Guirassy is reportedly looking to sign his final major contract
For some time now, there has been a big question mark over whether Guirassy will stay in Dortmund, despite his long-term contract. Rumours have repeatedly circulated that his brother and agent, Karamba Guirassy, wants to secure the last major contract of his career. This is another reason why a move to Saudi Arabia was considered a distinct possibility, as Guirassy could reportedly double his annual salary at BVB (rumoured to be nine million) there.
However, this is now only a "second priority" for Guirassy, even though his brother had already actively offered him to clubs in the Saudi Pro League last summer. A move to the desert cannot be ruled out, but several European clubs set to play in the Champions League next season have now made contact with the Guinean’s management. Guirassy is particularly high on Milan’s “wish list”, though he is not the only striker candidate for a summer transfer.
Guirassy is also Dortmund’s top scorer this season. In 39 competitive matches, he has scored 18 goals and provided six assists. In his debut season at BVB, he scored 34 goals and set up nine more in 45 competitive matches. In the summer of 2024, he moved from VfB Stuttgart to BVB for just €18 million via a release clause.
- Getty Images
Guirassy's successor at BVB: two potential candidates have already been named
Guirassy’s imminent departure presents the Black and Yellows and their new sporting director, Ole Book, with a major challenge, even though centre-forward Fabio Silva was signed last summer. However, the Portuguese player has not yet established himself as a reliable goalscorer (1 goal, 5 assists).
According to Sky, German rising star Nicolo Tresoldi is said to be a candidate to succeed Guirassy. The Italian-born player is already enjoying the best season of his still-young career. He only moved from Hannover 96 to Club Brugge this summer, signing a contract there until 2029, and has made an immediate impact. In 48 competitive matches, he currently has 14 goals and five assists to his name; he also got his first taste of Champions League football and has already proven his worth there (3 goals in 10 matches).
According to Sky, the German U21 international would be available for a transfer fee of between 25 and 30 million euros. A sum that would certainly be feasible for BVB following Guirassy’s departure.
Another obvious option would be to sign Fisnik Asllani from TSG Hoffenheim. According to Bild, his contract (until 2029) is also said to contain a release clause of 30 million euros. An advantage for BVB: Asllani made his breakthrough two years ago at SV Elversberg – and the man who brought him there and gave him a chance back then is now BVB’s sporting director and squad planner: Ole Book.
The problem: Asllani’s “dream club”, FC Barcelona, is also said to have the Berlin-born player – who recently suffered a dramatic defeat with Kosovo against Turkey in the World Cup play-offs – on their radar. “Barcelona are showing serious interest at the moment. There has been contact with the Catalans,” Asllani’s agent Ayman Dahmani said recently on Erem News.
Asllani has seamlessly built on his outstanding season at Elversberg at Hoffenheim and has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 28 competitive matches.
Nicolo Tresoldi: Performance data and statistics
Club Matches Goals Assists Hannover 96 80 14 6 Club Brugge 48 17 5