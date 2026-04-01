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Tottenham Supporters' Trust cites Roberto De Zerbi's 'deeply offensive' comments on Mason Greenwood as cause for 'serious concern' after appointment of ex-Marseille boss
Managerial arrival sparks friction
De Zerbi’s arrival on a five-year contract has been overshadowed by his past association with Greenwood in Ligue 1. The Tottenham Supporters’ Trust, alongside groups like Proud Lilywhites and Women of the Lane, had voiced their opposition to the appointment before it was finalised on Tuesday. Fans are particularly aggrieved by the timing, arguing that the manager's history risks fracturing the fanbase while the team sits in a precarious position near the bottom of the table.
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Trust demands values reaffirmation
The Supporters' Trust released an extensive statement outlining their opposition to the Italian's hiring, noting the conflict between his past remarks and the club's supposed identity. They stated: "While we recognise the limited pool of managers with recent Premier League experience, and the need to act with urgency as Spurs face the prospect of relegation, this appointment raises serious and far-reaching concerns, and many fans have been in touch with us to urge us to communicate the strength of feeling. De Zerbi’s comments about Mason Greenwood were unnecessary, ill-judged, and deeply offensive to a significant number of supporters and, without doubt, will have left victims of male violence alarmed."
A divided fanbase in crisis
The controversy stems from De Zerbi’s time at Marseille, where he defended Greenwood as a "good person" despite the player's previous legal history. Greenwood was charged in 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case in February 2023 after the withdrawal of key witnesses. Greenwood had denied the charges.
Highlighting the impact of De Zerbi's arrival on club culture, the Trust added: "We believe these statements, left unchecked, will create a divide among supporters at a time when we all need to be pulling together to back the team. Fans are rallying behind the ‘All Together, Always’ initiative, and this appointment places heavy strain on that unity. If those remarks reflect his genuine views, they cast a troubling shadow over the values of the club we love.
"With this appointment, communications from the club and from Mr De Zerbi must clearly and unequivocally reaffirm these values. Furthermore, those words must be backed by meaningful action, including visible and sustained support for women’s charities and organisations working to combat violence against women."
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High-stakes relegation battle
De Zerbi faces an immediate challenge to win over a disillusioned fanbase while navigating a high-stakes fight for Premier League survival, starting with a crucial trip to Sunderland on April 12. This debut marks the beginning of a relentless seven-game run to conclude the 2025-26 campaign, with Spurs currently only one point above the drop zone.