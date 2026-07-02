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Tottenham confirm £85m signing of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham with club-record transfer to be overtaken by Sandro Tonali
Spurs win race for West Ham star
Tottenham have moved decisively to secure one of the Premier League's most coveted young talents, effectively ending a transfer battle with Manchester United. The north London side have landed Fernandes in a deal reportedly worth a staggering £85 million, representing a significant statement of intent from the hierarchy under Roberto De Zerbi.
Speaking on his move, the 21-year-old expressed his delight to Spurs' official website: "I'm very excited for this next step. Spurs is a massive club and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join. When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way - going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game. I can't wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club."
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De Zerbi and Lange hail 'outstanding' talent
The arrival of the Portuguese midfielder has been met with significant praise from the Spurs leadership. Sporting Director Johan Lange noted that Fernandes has the "talent, mentality and work ethic to become a very important player both for the present and the future of Tottenham Hotspur," highlighting his ability to perform in high-pressure environments.
Head coach De Zerbi added: "I've admired Mateus for a long time because he combines quality on the ball with the intensity and intelligence that are so important in the way we want to play. Despite his age, he already has good experience in the Premier League and has shown quality and consistency at this level. Mateus is comfortable under pressure, can progress the ball, works hard for the team and has the courage to make things happen in difficult moments. I believe this is the ideal environment for him to continue his development and I'm excited to start working with him."
Fernandes to lose record status to Tonali
While Fernandes currently stands as the most expensive acquisition in the club's history, eclipsing the £65m paid for Dominic Solanke, his record is already under threat. Spurs are reportedly closing in on a blockbuster deal for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali that could dwarf the Fernandes fee.
The North London club has reportedly reached an agreement to sign the former AC Milan star in a deal worth a potential £100 million. The Italian international is expected to command an initial fee of £92.5m, with further add-ons tied to Champions League qualification, ensuring the Spurs midfield receives a world-class injection of quality this summer.
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Midfield revolution continues in north London
The double swoop for Fernandes and Tonali marks a total overhaul of the Tottenham engine room. The new arrival joins a squad that has already seen the addition of Jan Paul van Hecke for £52m earlier this window. These high-profile signings will complement existing options like Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Archie Gray.
Fernandes brings a proven track record to N17, having finished joint-fifth for most tackles in the Premier League (103) last season with the Hammers. A product of the Sporting CP academy, the 21-year-old managed six goal contributions during his time at Southampton before winning West Ham's Goal of the Season award last term, proving he is a complete all-round midfielder ready for the elite level.