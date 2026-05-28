'I'm still here' - How USMNT star Tim Ream fought off Father Time and defied his own expectations to earn one more World Cup chance

Tim Ream cannot remember the first time he heard the question, but if he had to guess, it has been around eight years since it became the defining talking point of his professional life. He has been a professional for 16 years, meaning he has spent exactly half of his career answering it. It is crazy to think about how long he has lived in this specific phase of life.

As Ream gears up for his second World Cup with the United States Men's National Tea, that question is on everyone’s mind more than ever before. It has grown louder, too, and it is not going to quiet down anytime soon.

“How much longer does this guy have before Father Time gets him?”

These days, the 38-year-old center back laughs it off. It was not always that way, but again, it has been eight years of the same discussion. Playing careers can be divided into two parts: young and old. Ream has carried that “old” label for quite some time now. Begrudgingly at times, he admits, but he has carried it nonetheless. It is not going away.

Time comes for everyone, and Ream knows that better than most. He has spent this long fighting it off, so what are a few more weeks? What will it take for him to earn one more World Cup moment? What would it mean to do this for his team, his teammates, his country and, just as importantly, himself? What would one more push mean to everyone who has been by his side throughout this ongoing fight?

Those are the questions that have been on Ream’s mind. Those are the ones he wants answered.

“Apparently, when you turn 30, that's a death knell, I guess,” Ream said with a smile. “It's been going on for so long that it's hard to remember a time that it wasn't happening, which is fine. There's always going to be discussion. There's always going to be talk about every player, and it just happens to be my age. Everybody else's is always, ‘Is he technical enough?’ or ‘Does he fit this, that and the other?’ Everybody has some negative connotation connected to their play or their name. It's been a long time, but again, in ways, I understand it.

“Should I be here at 38? That's up for debate, but I'm still here, and I'm still pushing myself. I'm still trying to reach and achieve goals that I've set, and hopefully I can do that.”

Ream, in many ways, has already checked off one goal: He is still here and remains a key figure for the USMNT. That was the primary pursuit of the last few years. The closer the World Cup came, the more determined Ream became to reach it. What once looked impossible became possible and then, finally, probable.

Then it became real. It was confirmed Tuesday that he had, in fact, made it. Now, Ream is focused on his next goal, and it is his biggest one yet. Ream wants to play his part in all of this. He wants to have his say in the biggest moment in American soccer history. He wants to win a few games, too, and see how far this team can go. More than anything, Ream wants one more fight, one 38 years in the making and bigger than any he has faced before.

“It’s knowing that you're not a finished product,” he said. “You're not finished until you're finished. You're not done until you're done playing, and that's something I don't take for granted.

“I don't know everything, I don't get everything right, and I don't see everything. It's about me understanding what is being asked, being able to adapt and knowing that there are always things that you can learn. That continues to drive me and push me to keep playing.”

That drive has lasted throughout the World Cup cycle, as unlikely as it looked at the end of the last one.