Tim Payne's signed Olimpia debut shirt sparks bidding war with bids topping $3,200 after viral rise to fame

The defender's explosive surge in popularity began when Argentine influencer Valen Scarsini (El Scarso) went searching for the "least-known" player at the 2026 World Cup and rallied millions of followers behind Payne. The viral campaign saw his Instagram following skyrocket from under 5,000 to more than 5.4 million within days.

Promoting the historic debut shirt auction via an official club video, Payne said: "I know exactly what it means to wear these stripes and play in this shirt, and that's why I want to give it to a true Olimpista [Olimpia fan]."