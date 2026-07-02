Thomas Tuchel urges parents to 'write an excuse' and let children stay up late for England's 1am World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico

The reward for England’s resilience is a trip to Mexico City and the iconic Estadio Azteca. Situated over 2,000 metres above sea level, the venue provides a unique physical challenge that Tuchel admits his squad cannot fully prepare for in such a short window. The manager noted that the altitude will be a big disadvantage because they cannot physically adapt to it in just four days.

"It is maybe one of the most beautiful and exciting fixtures that you can have against Mexico in the Azteca and there will be a lot of obstacles waiting for us," Tuchel said. "Not to mention the altitude will be of course a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it and in four days it’s just impossible. More obstacles may come, but we are ready for that. Maybe we have the ideal platform now to genuinely believe that we are ready for that. When the going gets tough, we will find the answers."



