Thomas Frank not worried about Tottenham sack as he backs 'intelligent' owners to be patient despite miserable run

Saturday’s defeat added to an increasingly grim home record for Tottenham this season. Spurs have also suffered losses at their own stadium to Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Chelsea. Draws against Wolves and Manchester United have compounded the sense of crisis, leaving Frank’s men searching for answers in a stretch of the season that is becoming more punishing with each passing week.

The sense of a team stuck in reverse has been exacerbated by November’s torrid sequence, in which Tottenham lost four matches and claimed a solitary draw from their five domestic fixtures. Their only moment of respite came in the Champions League, where a hard-fought win over Copenhagen briefly lifted the mood before the subsequent dip washed away any lingering optimism.

Nonetheless, Frank believes that he still enjoys the backing of the ownership group, led by chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

"It seems like they’re good guys, intelligent people," Frank said. "They know how to run businesses and are learning about football, learning more now they’ve become owners.

"When we’re dealing with intelligent people they can see every successful dynasty, every successful club has taken time. Yes, you have one where you maybe win one year or the second year, but you can’t sustain it if you don’t build something sustainable."

