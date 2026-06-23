Thiago Silva is back! Ex-Chelsea & PSG defender makes surprise return to former team after Porto exit

Fluminense marked Silva's return with a message celebrating the homecoming of one of the club's greatest players. The club described the announcement as the continuation of a story that never truly ended.

"What seemed like a goodbye was, in fact, a see you later," read the club's official statement. "Because some stories never truly end. Thiago Silva is back at Fluminense. The 'Monster' has agreed to return and signed a contract with the club until December 2026."

Across his various spells with the club, the defender has made 212 appearances and scored 19 goals, establishing himself as one of the most important players of his generation for the Tricolor.







