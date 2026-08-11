Reprodução/X/River Plate
'They were all instrumental' - Almada reveals Di Maria and Otamendi's role in River Plate transfer from Atletico Madrid
The influence of Coudet and senior stars
Almada has opened up about the pivotal factors that led to his return to Argentina, specifically highlighting the personal role played by head coach Coudet. Despite interest from other continental giants, including a lucrative offer from Brazilian side Flamengo, the allure of the project at the Estadio Mas Monumental proved impossible to turn down for the former Velez Sarsfield star.
Speaking to Olé, Almada emphasised how the dressing room hierarchy influenced his choice. "Coudet called me, and that was massive," the midfielder revealed.
"I was constantly in touch with him, as well as Nico Otamendi and Angel Di Maria once he joined. They were all instrumental in the move. My family, my wife, my parents... we all reached this decision together." Discussing how the transfer accelerated during his summer break, he added: "I made my mind up while on holiday. It was down to my conversations with Coudet and the ambition of the project here. From that moment, I never had a second thought."
- Getty Images Sport
A record-breaking investment for El Millonario
River Plate’s board has shown immense faith in Almada, sanctioning an The board have sanctioned a club-record financial package, sanctioned to the tune of a staggering €20m to secure 100 per cent of his registration. to secure his services from Atletico Madrid. This investment reflects the club's desire to close the gap on European standards, a sentiment Almada echoed during his first days at the River Camp training facility.
Almada’s arrival comes at a time when the team is struggling for consistency on the pitch, but he remains confident that the quality within the squad will eventually shine through. "I know exactly where I am and what River represents; the fans expect nothing less than excellence. I've come here to play my part and help us navigate this difficult period. With the quality we have in this squad, I have no doubt we will turn things around." he noted.
Reflections on international success and family ties
Beyond his club career, Almada remains a central figure in the Argentina national team setup, reflecting on the recent 2026 World Cup where the Albiceleste finished as runners-up. He expressed how he was able to "To squeeze every last drop out of it." the experience, enjoying the camaraderie of the squad and sharing moments with teammates like Exequiel Palacios and Nicolas Otamendi.
The sentimental aspect of the move was highlighted when Almada revealed who would receive his first match-worn jersey. "The first shirt I gave away was to my mum - she's a massive River fan," he revealed with a grin.
The midfielder is already bracing himself for a full-scale family invasion at the stadium, admitting the logistical nightmare of his homecoming: "I already need to start sorting tickets for Sunday. We’re a big group... I'm not sure if it's more than 50 yet!"
Immediate challenges and tactical integration
As he integrates into Coudet’s tactical setup, Almada is focused on regaining his peak physical condition following a period of transition between Madrid and Buenos Aires. The postponement of a recent fixture has provided a welcome window for the playmaker to build rhythm with his new teammates and understand the specific demands of the "Coudet" system.
"I'm training hard and doing everything I can for the group," the midfielder confirmed. "The postponed match actually worked in my favor; I'm finding my rhythm with the ball again and feeling good."
Looking ahead, he remains optimistic about the impact he can make at El Monumental: "I’m treating this as a massive challenge. I know the level of expectation and excitement surrounding River, and I’m approaching this with the same mindset I had when I went to Brazil."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting